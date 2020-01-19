EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon against Matthew James Griggs of Axton. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 18.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon and possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II drug against John Christopher Simmons of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 29.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of burglary at night to commit felony against Deangelo Montae Howard of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of accessory to grand larceny against Melissa May Smith of Roanoke. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 25.
Christina Ann Servert of Henry pled guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail with the full term suspended, VASAP, license suspended for 1 year, and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 28.
A judge dismissed a charge of making false statement on criminal history consent against Harvey Lornell Thompson Sr. of Collinsville.
Jordan Lorenzo Thomas of Spencer pled guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, license restricted for 1 year, VASAP, and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny: auto theft against Ronald Lee Miller of Pineville, W. Va. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 1.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny of more than $500 against Shavonne Latoyia Estes of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by unlawful alien against Juan Carlos Luna of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 20.
A judge dismissed a charge of larceny: obtaining credit card number and credit card fraud of more than $200 in 6 minutes against Kayla Michelle Dalton of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny of more than $500 against Brandon David Bowles of Martinsville.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed a charge of DWI first offense against William Christian Willet of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance and possessing gun while possessing a schedule I-II drug against Donald James Burton of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened June 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Johnny Lamonte Venable III of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 2.
Brandi Marie Rhoday of Martinsville pled guilty to DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year restricted license, VASAP, and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon and felony weapon/ammo possession (not gun) against Taimon Auchante Markis Manns of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 17.
Patrick County General District
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny of more than $500 and entering structure to commit assault and battery against Stephanie Brooke Robertson of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny of more than $500 against Leonard George Branch Jr. of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of petty larceny against James Arnold Jenness of Bullock, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 9.
Samuel Russell Goad of Patrick Springs pled guilty to DWI first offense (B.A.C. greater than .20%). He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, 1 year restitution, VASAP, and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened July 3.
Henry County Circuit Court
Judge dismissed a charge of petty larceny and statutory burglary with intent to commit larceny against James Cody Wray of Eden, N.C.
Judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny against Steven Ray Hylton of Bassett.
Carlos Raphel Wade of Martinsville pled guilty to 2 counts of using a computer to solicit child. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with 19 years and 9 months suspended and indefinite probation. The offenses happened July 8.
Ashley Eloise Martin of Martinsville was charged with marijuana distribution (more than ½ oz., less than 5 lbs.). She pled guilty to marijuana distribution as an accommodation. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail with the full term suspended, driver’s license suspended for 6 months, and ordered to pay $320 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 1, 2018.
.
Ronnie Wade Adkins of Bassett pled guilty to oxycodone possession with intent to distribute and fentanyl distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with the 9 years and 3 months suspended, driver’s license suspended for 6 months, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $120 restitution, a $200 fine, plus costs. A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of hydrocodone/acetaminophen possession with intent to distribute and methadone distribution. The offense happened Jan. 28.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of endangering the life of a child against Jeremy Sherrod Burgess of Martinsville.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Ryan Lee Donavant of Martinsville pled guilty to grand larceny: auto theft and carjacking. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in jail with the full term suspended, license suspended for 6 months, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution. The offense happened June 4.
Travis Lee Davis of Fieldale pled guilty to shoplifting third offense. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 4 years and 11 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus $5.99 restitution. The offense happened April 12.
A judge dismissed a charge of malicious wounding against Tyjohnnah E. Hairston-Keel of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine distribution against Joey David Johnson of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen 2 counts of marijuana distribution against William Antonio Pritchett of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine distribution and methamphetamine distribution against Steven Marte Penn of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine distribution and heroin distribution against Daron Dwight Watkins of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of hydromorphone distribution against Angela Michelle Woods of Martinsville.
Darris Lavar Simmons of Martinsville was charged with assaulting a police officer. He pled guilty to an amended charged of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail with the full term suspended and ordered to pay a $100 fine, $11.12 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened April 24.
Amy Barnes Boyd of Martinsville pled guilty to burglary at night to commit felony, larceny third conviction and larceny: obtaining credit card number. She was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with the full term suspended and 2 years of supervised probation. The judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of burglary at night to commit felony and possession of burglary tools. The offense happened May 13.
Patrick County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed a charge of destruction of property against Joseph Owens of Stuart.
David Charles Donavon of Martinsville was found guilty of sched. I-II drug distribution. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 24, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.