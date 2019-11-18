From staff reports
The Patrick County Historical Society will hold its annual General Membership Meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at its museum in Stuart. After a brief business meeting, the featured speaker will be Meadows of Dan resident and local author Aaron McAlexander.
McAlexander has written five books on the history of the Meadows of Dan area based on his time growing up there. He will talk about his “best seller,” “Shine on Mayberry Moon.”
The book is filled with amusing incidents as well as some tragic stories of people who got “bad whiskey” or who got into trouble making it illegally.
McAlexander is a retired educator who taught college physics and astronomy. He has maintained a home in Meadows of Dan, though he lived and worked in Charlotte, N.C., for many years.
The public is invited to the meeting. It will be held in the historical museum at 116 West Blue Ridge St. in uptown Stuart, the same building where the Patrick County Branch Library is located. This will be an opportunity to see the 100-year-old whiskey still from near Charity as well as the newest large exhibit, the three-seat, horse-drawn carriage that came from the Penn Family.
A reception and book-signing will follow.
