3 ounces peach-flavored gelatin powder
3 fresh ripe peaches or 1 regular can peaches
Topping
1/4 cup water (or peach juice, if using canned peaches)
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
8 oz. cream cheese
Whipped topping
Prepare gelatin as package requires (if using canned peaches use 1 part water, 1 part peach juice).
Slice peaches and place in square dish. Pour gelatin over peaches and chill.
After gelatin has set, prepare topping: Cook water/juice, egg, sugar, and flour until thick. Fold in cream cheese and let cool. Add whipped topping and spread topping over gelatin. Chill and serve.