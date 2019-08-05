3 ounces peach-flavored gelatin powder

3 fresh ripe peaches or 1 regular can peaches

Topping

1/4 cup water (or peach juice, if using canned peaches)

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon flour

8 oz. cream cheese

Whipped topping

Prepare gelatin as package requires (if using canned peaches use 1 part water, 1 part peach juice).

Slice peaches and place in square dish. Pour gelatin over peaches and chill.

After gelatin has set, prepare topping: Cook water/juice, egg, sugar, and flour until thick. Fold in cream cheese and let cool. Add whipped topping and spread topping over gelatin. Chill and serve.

Tags