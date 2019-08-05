1 quart sliced frozen peaches with sugar (see below) or sliced fresh peaches with 1 cup sugar and Fruit Fresh added
1/2 stick butter
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups whole or 2 % milk
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and let butter melt (without browning) in 9- by 13-inch baking dish in oven.
Warm fruit mixture in a saucepan until it is warm but not boiling, without cooking fruit.
Mix the flour, sugar and milk in a bowl. The batter will be thin. Remove the baking dish from the oven and pour batter evenly over melted butter. Distribute the warm fruit and syrup over the batter as evenly as possible (may add a few blueberries or strawberries for color). During baking the crust rises to the top and the fruit tends to migrate to the center of the cobbler. Bake for 30 minutes, until crust is golden brown.
Frozen peaches: Peaches can be frozen for making the cobbler later in the year. Peel and slice peaches, then cut slices in half vertically, and drop into a bowl with water with a tablespoon of Fruit Fresh or lemon juice, which prevents darkening. Drain and rinse slices. Into each quart of peach slices add 1 cup sugar and sprinkle with Fruit Fresh and stir. Leave in a bowl for 15 minutes and stir again. Fill a freezer-safe container to the top. Get as much fruit and syrup into containers as possible. Seal, label and freeze. A half bushel of peaches yields 9+ quarts of peaches.