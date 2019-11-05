It looks like Danville might get a Rosie's Gaming Emporium.
City voters decided to take a chance in favor of allowing an off-track horse betting facility set up shop in Danville.
According to unofficial numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections, 51.87% (5,083 voters) favor pari-mutuel wagering and 48.1% - or 4,717 voters - cast ballots against it.
