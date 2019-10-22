Henry County Supervisors want to have a voice and perhaps a choice if the city of Martinsville goes through reversion and votes to fold itself into the county.
Supervisors unanimously adopted their new legislative agenda on Tuesday, and they included an item that would endorse requiring a public vote to accept a city that went through the process of surrendering its charter and becoming a town within a county government.
Speculation is strong that Martinsville, which has gone through millions of dollars from its cash reserves in the past few years, will consider that step in the very near future. Martinsville City Council discussed this idea several years ago and didn't follow through.
But with the economic picture no rosier, the council again has hired a consultant to study and report about the practicality and feasibility of that process.
The city has declined to make that document public, with City Attorney Eric Monday saying it’s a "draft" report and, thus, not subject to public records laws. Nor has the matter has been taken up by City Council in a public meeting this year.
What supervisors did in their 6-0 vote could be largely symbolic. There is no existing state law that gives them any say on whether Martinsville could revert, much less one that gives the citizens a voice.
"Right now, the city controls about 99 percent of this process," Henry County Manager Tim Hall told supervisors.
The county's legislative agenda endorses the idea that a legislator -- State Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) has been the contact person -- would introduce a bill to change state law to require the citizens of the county to vote to accept a city before it could fold its government and services.
"We had this on our agenda and then took it off a few years ago," Hall said.
Supervisor J. David Martin asked Hall what would happen if a county "puts this on a referendum and the citizenry says no?"
Hall said he doesn't really know what would happen
"To me a 'no vote' would mean no reversion," he said.
He said earlier efforts to address this issue were unsuccessful.
"Delegate Marshall has introduced the bill, but it has gone nowhere," he said. "We thought we would take another shot."
Hall said after the meeting that he didn't know when and if the city would act, that he had been hearing rumors that it could be soon. "I don't read tea leaves," he said, when asked to speculate.
He did say that his staff talks to county staff "all the time."
"But we don't talk about this," Hall added. "This is a political issue."
The legislative agenda is 2-page document that reinforces the county's views on issues such as economic development, education, law enforcement and transportation.
Supervisors also voted to add an item to endorse the idea that localities could vote to add a 1% sales/usage tax that could be used for capital investment, such as renovating and updating schools.
Hall said Marshall had been approached about sponsoring such a bill. He said it's strictly for school systems and basically would provide another 1% for school construction.
As the law is being described, he said, supervisors would have to vote to put the 1% on a referendum, and the voters would have to pass it.
Hall told supervisors that his staff "tonight or tomorrow [Wednesday]" would forward the agenda to the local delegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.