Your Associated Press article (“Cases of virus eclipse 1M in Europe," April 20) reported that Europe at the time accounted for more than half of the worldwide deaths from the new coronavirus.
As COVID-19 wreaks misery and destruction across the globe, some are rightfully questioning the World Health Organization’s response to this international public health crisis. Wisely, the Trump administration has suspended funding to the WHO, pending review of the organization’s activities.
The WHO, with an annual budget exceeding $4 billion, is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for monitoring public health risks and coordinating responses to health emergencies, as well as promoting human health and well-being. In this latter capacity, the WHO aggressively promotes abortion in many nations (www.who.int/ Reproductivehealth). Unfortunately, their anti-birth programs have had an enormous impact.
According to LifeNews.com, in 2019 abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide, with 42.3 million preborn children destroyed. Compared with the current coronavirus global death figure of fewer than 250,000, the 2019 abortion numbers are truly horrifying.
Certainly COVID-19 has exacted a terrible toll globally in both human suffering and economic devastation; nevertheless, this shocking prenatal holocaust cannot be minimized or ignored as we go forward.
President Trump should definitely review the WHO’s activities. Obviously, the agency’s collectivist mindset does not respect the God-given, inalienable right to life of the human person - a bedrock Judeo-Christian principle of our founders.
For decades, the United Nations has been criticized as an ineffective, wasteful bureaucracy with an anti-American bias. Instead of promoting peace, it has been accused of fostering global chaos by funneling money to terrorist organizations.
Hopefully, President Trump will withdraw U.S. support for both the WHO and the UN, remembering King David’s dying words, “He who rules over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God.” (2 Samuel 23:3 NKJV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.