A few decades ago — it feels like only months — I sat down at the kitchen table of my family home, and in longhand that is much more legible that I could produce today, I wrote on lined paper maybe 500 words about a high school football game. My mother delivered those words to one of the two weekly newspapers in my hometown, and stunningly and spectacularly, they appeared largely unchanged in print the following Thursday.
I was a high school junior, and thus I became a published — if not quite yet a professional — journalist.
Ever since, except for a few months when someone decided dollars were more valuable than my sense, I’ve been chasing stories and people across four states and landed in early 2019 at the corner of Broad and Market Streets in nearly uptown Martinsville.
That odyssey has included stops at news outlets in Mississippi — where as a college sophomore I became a full-time professional — Florida (for decades), my native Kentucky and more recently in North Carolina. I started my career in sports but have worked in every corner of a newsroom.
And now here I am to help bring news to you every day via martinsvillebulletin.com and the Martinsville Bulletin that so many of you have told me you love and hate to miss. You didn’t choose me for this role – I’m thankful to those who did – but you might find it useful to know more about me, to have a filter of familiarity as you watch how we go about our business.
I value fairness, accuracy and truthfulness and holding those we cover to those standards. The First Amendment is the lamppost on my path to enlighten you. I do not abide incivility or misinformed malevolence and don’t engage those who practice them. I understand that our news organization might not be able to be everything you want us to be, but we can be everything we should be.
I’m the proud husband of the most successful digital content producer in North Carolina, the father of four and the grandfather of four. I live on a small farm with two dogs, two cats and four horses. A guinea pig and a rabbit have passed.
I grew up Baptist but practice Presbyterian. I read the Bible and pray. I’m a Southerner who grew from the roots of ignorance to bloom into a flower of understanding.
I was raised on a dairy and tobacco farm and discerned early that my family’s legacy was not my calling. My dad worked two jobs all my life and at nearly 90 is hired to mow a handful of yards each week. He and my mother have been married for nearly 69 years. I have two brothers who are both in charge of their own enterprises.
I went to college at Southern Mississippi because it met my needs and allowed me to finance my education while working both full-time and part-time jobs. I managed to graduate in four years even though I lived in a fraternity house for two of them.
Those Golden Eagles have my heart, but I root for all teams Kentucky, particularly the Wildcats. I have a son about to become a Tar Heel. I love the Atlanta Braves and cheer the Carolina Panthers. I grew up in a family that never misses a NASCAR race on TV, and I’ve covered a few of them.
I disdain the labels liberal and conservative and am an unaffiliated voter, which I believe all journalists should be. I’ve cast ballots for an equal number of Rs and Ds for president and was the only person in my precinct in Mississippi to vote for John Anderson in 1980, although I can’t recall why I did.
Until I type my last sentence I will defend the calling and mission of true journalists, those who seek the truth and hold the powerful accountable. Our society now sorts its news by comfort and judges value by brand. Believe it or not, the middle of that spectrum can be tuned to almost any daily newspaper.
I think taxes should be fair, budgets should be balanced and that every person should have health care. I believe in holding criminals accountable and that our planet must be protected from mankind’s worst abuses and neglect.
I believe in public schools and the importance of ensuring their success, but I have sent my children at times to private schools and understand their lure.
I don’t abide racism, narcissism, dishonesty stupidity or driving slow in the left lane. I believe politics separates good people from good ideas. I believe House Resolution 1 is a foundation of fairness and not a political power play.
With me you won’t have a deaf ear or blind eye, and you will have a willing student of Virginia and its nuance.
In a way, though, I am a product of this commonwealth’s soil and DNA. My family’s roots in Kentucky have been traced to the 1700s, and in 1792 Kentucky became the nation’s 15th state.
Before that, it was simply a county in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.