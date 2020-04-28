To the editor:
Can someone please explain to me why a care package I mailed from the Brookdale Post Office to my brother at Blue Ridge Rehab had to go to Greensboro first and back here for delivery? What kind of sense does this make? I paid $18 for a package that could have been delivered on the same day. Instead he will get it the next day?
I’m worried about my brother, to whom I can’t visit or take food. They said I could mail him a package, but because of this virus, it may be a few days before he gets it because they have to inspect it. So this extra delay in delivery is just so unnecessary. And how is it cost effective? No wonder Trump wants to do away with the post office. Oops, did I say that?
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
