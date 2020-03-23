Following Governor Ralph Northam's announcement on Monday that all Virginia schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year due to coronavirus concerns, the Virginia High School League, the governing body for all of the state's athletics, announced the cancellation of all spring sports for the year.
"We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. "These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy, and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The release went on to state that the VHSL will meet with its Crisis Management Team on Tuesday morning to discuss the future of spring sports and academic activities. The two groups will hold a conference call to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and into the summer, and said they will announce a decision on Tuesday following the meeting.
“Our Crisis Management team is made up excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19," Haun said. "In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families.”
The four local public high schools in the Bulletin area include Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County. Spring sports for those school include boys and girls tennis, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and outdoor track.
Carlisle School also competes in baseball, girls soccer and golf in the spring.
