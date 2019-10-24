VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 0
Bassett opened the Piedmont District tournament Thursday with a 3-0 win over G.W.-Danville, 25-2, 25-6, 25-7.
Allie Laine had 12 kills and four blocks for the Bengals. Makayla Rumley had six kills, 16 service. Kaylee Keith had 17 assists and 12 service points. Jenny Turner had 13 service, and Abby Keister had 10.
Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0
Patrick County opened the Piedmont District tournament Thursday with a 3-0 win over Halifax County, 25-11, 25-12, 25-23.
The Cougars had 39 kills, 14 aces, and 40 digs as a team.
— Bulletin Staff Report
