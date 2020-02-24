Bassett junior Adam Martin came away with two top-10 finishes at the VHSL Class 3 state swim meet this past weekend in Richmond.
Martin finished with the sixth best time in the 100 breast stroke (59.90), and the seventh best time in the 200IM (1:56.13). Both times were personal best for the Bengal this year.
Martin's day was enough to give Bassett a 22nd place finish as a team out of 34 teams.
"Well done," said Bassett swim coach Jay Joyce in an email. "I am very proud of him and look forward to seeing him swim even better next year in his senior season."
RUNNING
Miles in Martinsville announces Martinsville Half Marathon and 5K
Miles in Martinsville announced last week the 10th annual running of The Martinsville Half Marathon and 5K, the capstone event of the Miles in Martinsville Race Series.
This year’s race is presented by Visit Martinsville, the Tourism Division of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation. Start time is 8 a.m. on April 4.
Both races start and finish in front of the Virginia Museum of Natural History, adjacent to the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA. Included in the start/finish festivities will be music, food, kid’s activities, and vendors featuring running gear, physical therapy, and associated goods and services.
Starting at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the first couple of miles of the Half Marathon follows city streets through uptown Martinsville. Here, the course provides an excellent warmup to racers as they descend some 75 feet before connecting to the area’s paved trail system. Much of the Half Marathon is run on the scenic Uptown Connection Trail and the Dick & Willie Passage Trail. Both are smooth paved trails which run through Martinsville and Henry County. Once runners enter the trails, they navigate miles of great scenery, rolling hills and smooth paved running surface. They cruise by wooded glades, industrial sites, idyllic creeks before returning to Uptown Martinsville for the final two miles as runners make their way to the finish line adjacent to the YMCA.
The 5K along with the early miles of the Half Marathon is run on the streets of uptown Martinsville, taking participants past a number of community landmarks, including the Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center, Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Uptown Farmers Market, the New College Institute and the historic Henry County Courthouse.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the race, Miles in Martinsville will present a special April 3 pre-race program for runners, family and friends. RUNNERS CONNECT: A Discussion For Runners - By Runners will include short seminars/Q&A, presented by RunAbout Sports - Roanoke; a meet & greet session; a pasta buffet dinner; and after dinner speaker, world renowned runner/author, Bart Yasso. RUNNERS CONNECT presentations and after dinner talk are free to public. There is a $10 charge for the pasta buffet dinner. Interested parties should sign up early to help organizers in planning. More information and details on how to sign up for RUNNERS CONNECT activities can be found at http://www.milesinmartinsville.com/races/martinsville-half-marathon.cfm
For those who want to be a part of the event but choose not to run, the group offers the #LoveLikeLily 5K Memorial Walk. This is a non-competitive event conducted simultaneously with the 5K Run. Walkers will enjoy a morning of exercise, camaraderie, inspiration and post-race celebration along with the runners.
The 5K Walk is named to honor the memory of Lily Belle Patterson who passed away unexpectedly in 2019 at age 10. She participated in Girls on the Run and ran several 5K races. She loved to dance. She loved gymnastics. Most of all, she loved horses, including her horse, also named Lily.
Registration fees are the same as the 5K race. Online registration is available at http://www.milesinmartinsville.com/races/martinsville-half-marathon.cfm
Want to walk 3.1 miles in memory of Lily and save a few bucks? You will not receive the official race tee shirt but will receive a #LoveLikeLily memorial shirt. Part of proceeds will go to support the Tackfully Teamed Therapeutic Riding Center. Check out the #LoveLikeLily Facebook Event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/499464304085083/
In keeping with the Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K slogan, “Be Inspired – Be Inspiring”, the event features the unique “Inspiration Wall”. Runners can dedicate their race to a person or cause which motivates them to compete. Participating runners are given the opportunity to sign an Inspiration Wall banner indicating the subject of their dedication. Participants often choose to honor a loved one, cite a charity or create awareness of a cause.
Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (21 Starling Avenue), on Friday, April 3, from Noon-6 p.m. and on race day at the Virginia Museum of Natural History from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Interested participants may also register in person at these times.
Runners and walkers are strongly encouraged to sign up prior to March 20. Details and online registration can be found by visiting WWW.MILESINMARTINSVILLE.COM
Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Title sponsors include VisitMartinsville, SOVAH Health, Friedrichs Family Eye Center and Gardner Barrow & Sharpe – Attorneys at Law.
