Bulletin Staff Reports
Patrick County led all local schools with five wrestlers qualifying for the state meet following the Region 2C championship Saturday.
The Cougars finished fifth as a team at James River High School (Buchanan) Saturday, scoring 113 points.
With the top four in each weight class moving on the VHSL Class 2 state tournament, Alfredo Gutierrez finished second in the 120 pound weight class, Owen Smith was second in the 132, Darious Williams was second in 145, Trey Robertson was third in the 138, and Joshua Wright was fourth in the 182.
Martinsville had three wrestlers qualify for states at the Region 2C meet. Jamier Manns was second in the 152 pound weight class, Michael King was fourth in the 106, James Farris was fourth in 113.
Magna Vista will send four wrestlers to the VHSL Class 3 state finals, with three second place finishes at the Region 3D tournament Saturday at Christiansburg High School.
Marco Duarte was second in the 132 pound weight class, Zeyvion Estes was second in the 195, Nick Estes was second in the 285, and Devin Dickenson was fourth in the 113.
Bassett senior Shy Preston was third in the 182 pound weight class, and Zach Oakes finished fourth in the 145 at the Region 3D meet to also qualify for states.
The VHSL Class 2 and 3 state championships will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
Piedmont District Tournament First Round (Boys)
Magna Vista 61,
Tunstall 51
RIDGEWAY — Despite entering Friday’s matchup in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District Tournament with nearly identical records, Magna Vista’s boys basketball team proved that it’s had Tunstall’s number all year.
The Warriors (10-12) won both regular-season meetings by an average of 8.5 points, and they claimed their third win against the Trojans by a score of 61-51 at Magna Vista High School.
The Warriors advance to face top-seeded Halifax County in the tournament’s semifinals on Monday in South Boston. Magna Vista lost to the Comets by just six points Tuesday of last week, so they have a chance to avenge that loss.
“Any time you’re in a tournament format and you get to keep playing, that’s a good thing. It means you’re winning,” Warriors head coach Patrick Mills said. “To get this win tonight and have a chance to go down there … it’s going to be tough. They’re a very good team, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Regardless of the outcome of Monday’s game, Magna Vista will also be preparing for a Region 3D play-in game at home against Hidden Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The Warriors intend to use the rest of the Piedmont District tournament as a warm-up for the regional games, where a loss will end their season.
“Just trying to build a lot of chemistry and play hard and know that it’s win or go home,” Magna Vista sophomore guard Spencer Hairston said.
While the Trojans may be out of the running for the Piedmont championship, they also have a Region 3D play-in game Friday against William Byrd.
“We still got a lot of work to do,” Trojans coach Rick Blackwell said. “We’re still trying to work out some kinks.”
Tunstall: D’dric Rogers 14, Jaylen Crews 9, Jamison Graves 8, Majare Vincent 6, Dillon Martin 5, Drew Tipton 3, Jamahn Bruce 2, Aiden Terry 2, Buck Long 2.
Magna Vista: Spencer Hairston 15, Ryan Johnson 14, Tavin Hairston 10, Courdae Gravely 8, Tyler Johnson 6, Rion Martin 6, Ty Grant 2.
No. 3 Martinsville 58,
No. 6 Bassett 38
Martinsville played its fourth game in five day Friday when they took on Bassett at home in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.
The Bulldogs shook off the rust early though, taking a 12 point lead at the end of the the first and rolling to a 58-38 win over the Bengals.
Jahiem Niblett led the Bulldogs with 13pts, thanks in part to nine made free throws. Lemuel Jones added 10 points.
Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins had several players up from the junior varsity squad and experimented with a different starting lineup and some new rotations to give players more experience as the postseason begins.
“We’re working on stuff. I’m still experimenting,” Adkins said “But I thought it was good.”
Martinsville led 31-20 at the half. After Bassett cut the Bulldogs lead to eight midway through the third, Martinsville went on a run, holding the Bengals to just seven points in the frame and taking a 45-27 lead into the fourth.
“We had a little rust early, but I thought the kids played a really good third quarter,” Adkins said. “We had a lot of subs the first half, we couldn’t get a rhythm going but the third quarter we got a little rhythm and I thought we played really good.”
Darius Hairston led Bassett with 11 points. Five players were next in the book with four points each.
Bassett finishes the tournament with a 3-19 record, 3-10 in the PD.
Martinsville will move on to face G.W.-Danville on Monday in the tournament’s semifinals. Game time is to be determined.
The Bulldogs improve to 15-5, 10-3 in the PD.
Martinsville: J. Niblett 13; L. Jones 10; J. Law 9; J. Martin 9; T. Brandon 7; V. Manns 5; K. Kirby 3; I. Schoefield 2
Bassett: D. Hairston 11; B. Brown 4; C. Cunningham 4; J. Hairston 4; T. Fuller 4; D. Gil 4; B. Fuller 3; E. Stokes 2; J. Ford 2
Girls Basketball
No. 2 Martinsville 58,
No. 7 Bassett 27
Martinsville sharp-shooter Destiny Harris knocked down four 3-pointers for a game-high 14 points in a 58-27 home win over Bassett in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.
Harris had made 65 3-pointers this season.
Nakieyah Hairston added 13 points and Ciara Valentine had nine for the Bulldogs.
Lacey Flanagan had 10 points to lead the Bengals.
Martinsville improves to 15-5, 10-3 in the PD this season. They’ll return home on Monday for the PD tournament semifinals, taking on Halifax. Game time is to be determined.
Martinsville: D. Harris 14; N. Hairston 13; C. Valentine 9; A. Roble 7; J. Benton 5; Z. Moyer 4; J. Hairston 2; T. Wade 2
Bassett: L. Flanagan 10; S. Witcher 6; G. Ratcliffe 5; K. Pitzer 4; L. Hall 2
No. 4 Patrick County 46,
No. 5 G.W.-Danville 34
After missing more than three weeks, Patrick County junior Sierra Hubbard returned to the Cougars Friday night, and scored 15 points with 17 rebounds in a 46-34 home win over G.W.-Danville in the first round of the PD tournament.
Logan McGhee added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars.
Patrick County had 50 rebounds and 11 steals as a team.
The Cougars trailed by seven at halftime, but came back to outscore the Eagles 10-3 in the third and 21-9 in the fourth.
“Excellent win for our kids,” Cougars coach Donny Rakes said by email. “We didn’t play well in the first half, missed a lot of free throws and a lot of shots rimmed out.
“The girls to their credit, did not give up, really stepped up our intensity, particularly on defense and boxed out a lot better. Defense wins and it did tonight.
“Really good to get CC Hubbard back. She was rusty and not in real good basketball shape after nearly a month off with a concussion. Her presence really lifted our team. We got great contributions on offense from Suzanne Gonzales, just her second game played this year due to knee surgery, and Abigail Epperson who missed the last two games with flu... Again just a super effort from my kids.”
The Cougars improve to 13-9, 7-5 in the PD, and will move to the tournament semifinals. They’ll travel to Ridgeway on Monday to take on top seeded Magna Vista.
GWDHS 7 15 3 9 — 34
PCHS 7 8 10 21 — 46
Patrick County: A. Epperson 6pts, 8rebs, 2steals; S. Gonzales 7pts, 5rebs, 3steals; M. Hazard 6pts, 3rebs, 3assts; S. Hubbard 15pts, 17rebs, 3steals, 3assts; L. McGhee 12pts, 13rebs
