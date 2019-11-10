FOOTBALL
VHSL announces playoff matchups
Now that the regular season is over, the focus for three local football teams now turns to the postseason. The VHSL announced Sunday first round matchups for the high school football playoffs, and Henry County will get a chance to see its rivals face off in Round 1.
Magna Vista took the No. 3 seed in the Region 3D playoffs, and Bassett took No. 6, meaning the two teams will face off Friday night in Ridgeway to start the postseason. The Warriors and Bengals faced off in Bassett Friday night for the regular season finale, with Bassett coming out on top 16-12.
Magna Vista finished the season 7-3, and will host a playoff opener for the 11th straight season.
Bassett finished 5-5. The Bengals reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
The two rivals last met in the playoffs in 2006. Friday will be the third playoff matchup between Henry County’s schools in the last 21 seasons.
The winner of Friday’s game will take on the winner of No. 2 Northside and No. 7 Abingdon. If Northside wins, the second round game will take place at the Vikings’ home in Roanoke. If Abingdon wins, either Magna Vista or Bassett would host the contest.
Patrick County will also be preparing for the playoffs, taking the No. 7 seed in Region 2C.
The Cougars finished the season 5-5, their best record since 2009. They reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patrick County this week will travel to No. 2 Radford, a team that finished 8-2 and 5-0 at home this season.
The winner of Friday’s game will take on the winner of No. 3 Gretna and No. 6 Dan River. If Patrick County wins Friday, they’ll go on the road for Round 2 regardless of who they play.
Game times for Friday’s games will be announced later this week.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bassett’s Foley qualifies for VHSL Class 3 states
Bassett sophomore Shawn Foley qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships with a 13th place finish at the Region 3D championship on Wednesday.
Foley ran 17:05.10 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol to lead the Bengals.
Bassett’s boys finished seventh out of 10 teams at the meet.
Bassett’s girls also finished seventh out of 10 teams at the meet. Freshman Piper Doughton led the way for the Bengals, running 21:22.80 and finishing 17th.
Also at the Region 3D championship, Magna Vista freshman Analuisa Frias-Alvarez led the way for the Warriors in the girls race, finishing 63rd with a time of 28:43.10. Warriors senior Westley Mullen finished 67th in the boys race, running 20:54.
Patrick County’s Reynolds, Brintle quaifies for VHSL Class 2 states
Kristian Reynolds finished 12th, and Katie Brintle finished 14th at the Region 2C championship Wednesday at Green Hill Park in Salem to qualify for the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
Reynolds ran 18:13.10 in the boys race to qualify for states, while Brintle ran 22:11.60 in the girls race.
Patrick County’s boys finished seventh as a team, and the Cougars’ girls team finished eighth.
