It’s hard to say what part of his game is the strongest for Patrick Henry Community College sophomore outfielder Christian Easley.
It could be his power. He's third in Region X Division II with three home runs and two triples this season. He has nine extra-base hits this season.
It could also be his speed. He has eight stolen bases and has scored 10 runs.
Defense? He’s yet to make an error in left field.
Or just overall batting eye. Easley is hitting .350, has 14 hits and 11 walks in 15 games.
So where does Easley feel he’s the strongest right now?
“I don’t know because some days one is better than others so it really depends on the day,” he said.
The Patriots won three five games in a row heading into this weekend's home series against Fayetteville Tech, and Easley, a Bassett High School graduate, has been a key piece of the team’s lineup so far this season.
The former Bengal started the year off slow, but got his chance to shine in the Patriots’ first home series on February 16. Batting ninth, Easley led off the in extra innings with a double that reached the wall. Easley promptly stole third, then came around to score the game-winning run one batter later.
Since that game, Easley has moved from ninth to sixth to second in the team’s lineup, a spot coach Cody Ellis said he’s likely to stay in for a while.
“Baseball is such a difficult game. He was our best hitter in the fall,” Ellis said. “He just started out slow and you see that in the major leagues all the time and we’re no different here… Just started out slow but he’s got the tools and he’s got the work ethic and we knew he was going to be there he just had to get going and now that’s he’s got going he’s there to stay.
“His game has really come along and we’re really proud of him.”
Easley worked his way into the starting lineup for the Patriots this year after seeing playing time sparingly last year. He accepted a new leadership role as one of the veterans for PHCC this season.
The power is the biggest addition Easley made to his game this season, and it wasn’t something he was really known for in the past. He said he and Ellis put together an offseason weight room plan, putting an emphasis on leg strength.
Ellis, in his first year as head coach of the Patriots, has made weight training a big part of the team’s developmental process – getting bigger, faster, and stronger to make balls go further and do what they can to stay healthy throughout the long season.
The weight training, power, and better at-bats have unlocked something more important for Easley – his confidence.
“Just having a feel… Being confident is the biggest key to hitting,” Easley said. “That’s what I’m trying to just be every time. Just having an approach, middle away, being confident and just letting my bat work.”
Ellis has seen the confidence transform Easley. The morale and his Christian faith have brought him ease in all aspects of baseball. Easley reads the Bible every morning while eating breakfast.
“He’s got confidence and he’s got his faith, that’s probably one of the biggest things I’m really proud of him about,” Ellis said. “That’s something he talks about all the time. Just having that faith, that’s never going to go anywhere. The baseball is going to have its ups and downs but your faith is what drives you every day.”
Easley could very well find confidence too from hitting in the same batter’s box he’s been in since before high school. Growing up in Henry County, he’s become quite accustomed to Hooker Field. Getting to play college baseball for a good team close to home was big selling point for the former Bengal.
“Seeing the people coming in felt like we had a pretty good shot at a championship,” Easley said. “It’s really fun. I’m loving the experience, having friends and family being able to come watch the games. It’s a lot easier for them.”
The Patriots certainly have championship aspirations for this season, and a homegrown talent to help the team in that pursuit.
“Always got to work to be better than what you were the previous year. That’s what I strive for,” Easley said. “Just praying, believing in God, having faith and just having confidence. That’s key.”
“He’s an extremely hard worker and has very high character,” Ellis said. “Very different than last year, a different role and being able to hit at the top of the order and have some power. Having speed when he’s out there and he can steal some bases and cover ground in the outfield… His game is really coming together."
