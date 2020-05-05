By Cara Cooper
Bulletin Sports Editor
Even though schools have been closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak, Carlisle opened its doors on Tuesday to allow seven student athletes to have their moment one final time.
Carlisle held a virtual signing ceremony for seniors to sign their letters of intent to play their given sports in college this fall. All seven signees are moving on to 4-year schools.
The signings maintained safe social distancing practices, with only the players, their immediate families, and Carlisle Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell in attendance. Everyone else invited was able to watch the ceremonies over Zoom video call. Each signing was spaced out by a half hour to allow time to disinfect the table and area for the next ceremony.
“These seven athletes have made a huge impact on the athletic program at Carlisle, and we are grateful for the opportunity to recognize them,” Brightwell said in a statement from the school. “The signing event could have easily taken place at the dining room table of each student’s home, but we wanted to allow them to come back to campus and specifically the Upper School building to celebrate this occasion.”
The signees appreciated the school’s efforts to honor their accomplishments in this way.
“I’m not surprised Carlisle was able to pull this off because that’s what Carlisle does,” said Daisy Harris. “They’re a family and look out for their own and I’m very proud of that and I’m glad to be a part of what they have accomplished here.”
“I was not prepared to do a signing due to all of our circumstances but I was very excited and thankful for Ms. Brightwell to put this all together,” said senior Alyson Gammons. “It really means a lot to me and shows they really care.”
“I feel like that this is a just a little sample of what this school represents,” said senior Gabriel Torres. “Not only in my life but in everyone’s life. They do care about all of their students and they’re ready to do anything necessary to make us happy. That’s the whole point of this whole thing is just making us happy.”
Here’s a look at all seven of the signees Tuesday:
Daisy Harris
Signed to play soccer at NAIA Bluefield College in Bluefield, West Virginia
Harris was a 3-sport star at Carlisle in volleyball, basketball, and soccer. But it was on the pitch where she excelled the most and where she’ll continue her career.
Harris was honored by the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association and the VISAA Executive Board for participation in a VISAA sport all three seasons her senior year and living the VISAA mission of establishing a foundation for excellence based on integrity, sportsmanship, and leadership.
She hopes to study physical therapy at Bluefield.
“Bluefield seemed like an amazing school to me. It’s a Christian school so it’s what I believe in,” Harris said. “Their soccer program is something I was very interested in. Their coach reached out to me, I reached out to him, and we made good progress. The scholarship and everything I was offered from there really fit my needs for that school and everything just fit perfect.”
Harris, of Axton, is the daughter of the late Shavika Harris. She was joined at the event by her grandmother Mary Watkins and her sister De’Amber.
“I really thank Carlisle because I think without Carlisle she wouldn’t have made it this far,” Watkins said. “The teachers and the staff have treated us all like family. She’s a hard worker and a good kid.”
“I am so grateful for the support of my friends, family, and teammates. But most of all, I am so grateful for my mom, who inspired me to give 100 percent on everything I do so that I could be here at this moment today,” Harris said. “I didn’t think this opportunity would happen but it has. I worked hard for four years to be here and I’m proud to be able to do this… I just want to say thank you.”
Alyson Gammons
Committed to play soccer at NCAA DIII Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Gammons, from Ridgeway, also played volleyball, basketball, and soccer for the Chiefs, and will also move on to continue her career on the soccer field.
Gammons was honored by the VISAA and VISAA Executive Board for participation in a VISAA sport all three seasons and living the VISAA mission of establishing a foundation for excellence based on integrity, sportsmanship, and leadership.
“I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who supported me along the way,” she said. “It’s definitely really exciting to finally get it all finalized and I’m definitely really excited to get to move on to the next level.”
Joining her at the signing were her parents, Beth and Jackie Gammons, and her brother Hunter Gammons.
Will Johnston
Committed to play soccer at NCAA DIII University of Lynchburg
Johnston finished his career with the Chiefs as the school record holder in assists (84) and goals (75). He won a state championship with Carlisle and is a former VISAA DIII state player of the year.
“Through all of my struggles I faced and memories that I’ve made, I couldn’t be more proud to say I’m committing to the University of Lynchburg. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches, and most importantly the man above,” Johnston said.
Johnston said his best friend, former Chief, Nick Foley was a big part of why he chose Lynchburg. Foley will be a senior on the Hornets this fall. Being close to home was another draw.
“I went to Lynchburg and it was like a family community,” he said. “It’s just a good atmosphere up there… It’s just best for me I think.”
While he said he’s sad his career as a Chief is coming to an end, Johnston is ready for the next step.
“It means that my career is over and that kind of sucks but it’s me moving on and closing a chapter and opening a new one and I’m just excited for it,” he said. “Athletically all my coaches pushed me to be my best and I pushed myself so with the help around me it’s just the best I can have.”
Gabriel Santos Marinho de Queiroz
Signed to play soccer at NAIA at Bluefield College
Santos was one of three Brazilian students who signed Tuesday to play soccer at the college level. The Chiefs centerback was a starter for Carlisle for two seasons.
“I want to thank all of my family, coaches, friends, and teachers who have helped me throughout my journey from Brazil to the US. I am extremely grateful for all of your support. Thank you.”
Santos, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is the son of Andréa Santos Souza who was able to join the ceremony remotely through video call.
“I miss you so much. I wish I could be with here,” Santos mother told him on the call. “I know at the moment it’s very difficult for everybody but I would like to congratulate you and thank you Carlisle for this initiative… This Zoom is allowing me to see you and I would like to wish you all the best. Good luck and I’m sure that everything will be fine. We just have to be resilient. I love you so much. Miss you.”
Santos could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as he heard his mother’s voice.
“Without you I couldn’t do it,” he told his mom.
“It’s kind of hard to be here away from my family and everything,” Santos said. “My mom is the person that is the most important to me. She’s the one that pushes me and motivates me for everything. Just seeing her in this special moment is really special for me.”
Gabriel Torres Santos
Signed to play NAIA soccer at the University of Pikeville in Pikeville, Kentucky
Torres, the Chiefs’ goalie, was the recipient of the Chiefs Award this school year.
“It’s been an honor to be a Carlisle Chief for the past two years, I’d like to thank all of my teammates, friends, teachers and everyone that was part of this beautiful story,” Torres said.
Torres, from Salvador, Brazil, is the son of Alcides Torres Santos Filano and Wilma Rodriques de V. Torres, who were able to remotely join Tuesday’s signing ceremony. The parents sent Torres a message over the video call.
“My parents said they’re extremely happy that all of this has become a reality,” Torres said. “For the longest time it was the dream of my family for me to come to America to have me play soccer here and go to a University, and they’re just glad that it’s no longer a dream, it’s part of our lives and they’re just grateful.
“It’s been really, really great here. I have an awesome relationship with all my teachers they really helped me a lot along the way… They all helped me to feel the mindset I needed to succeed and that’s how I feel. I feel like I’m succeeding and I’m just excited for the future.”
Landon Wagoner
Committed to play basketball at Randolph College
Former Carlisle basketball player Bryce Hall couldn’t contain his excitement while watching video of Wagoner committing to be Hall’s new teammate at Randolph College.
The Chiefs’ center, from Martinsvile, was joined at his ceremony by his mother Ginger Wagoner, sister Macy Wagoner, and Carlisle men’s basketball coach Brandon Smith. Wagoner is the son is the late Ronnie Wagoner.
“I am grateful for the support of all of my friends, teammates, coaches, my mother and sister, and most importantly my dad who is not here anymore, and the man above,” Wagoner said.
Smith and Macy Wagoner said Tuesday’s signing was a special way to show Landon’s hard work has paid off.
“It’s important that we acknowledge the accomplishments of our student athletes and I’m just glad to be here to celebrate this moment with Landon,” Smith said.
“I think it’s very special that Carlisle is doing this for our student-athletes and it’s just great to see all the support that everybody has for my brother because he has put in a lot of work and he deserves this and I’m very excited to see all that he accomplishes at Randolph,” Macy Wagoner said.
Wagoner said the close proximity to home was a big draw for why he chose Randolph. Macy Wagoner is just over an hour away at James Madison University, and he has friends close by in Lynchburg too.
“I’m just excited for it… I haven’t been able to do much right now so I’m just ready to get to it,” he said. “We’ll see where the chapter takes us the next four years. It’s going to be fun at Randolph. It’s been a long time coming.”
Vitor Otsuka
Committed to play soccer at NCAA DII West Liberty University in West Liberty, West Virginia
Otsuka, from São Paulo, Brazil, was the Chiefs’ team MVP this season, and was named VISAA second-team all-state.
Otsuka is the son of Andrea Alexandre Otsuka.
“It’s my pleasure to announce that I’ll be continuing my soccer career and am entrusting West Liberty University to open a path to my future,” Otsuka said. “With that said, I would like to thank all who supported me and believed in my potential.”
Otsuka said he chose West Liberty because he received a good scholarship, and liked the campus and the welcoming future teammates he met. He hopes to study Exercise Physiology to become a physical therapist.
“It’s like a dream come true,” he said. “Coming from Brazil and being able to study here in the United States and actually get a scholarship to play the sport I love, it’s something that I might not even get to believe yet so I might just have to wait a little bit and see how it goes over there for if I actually wake up from this.
“Carlisle was very important for me for their support and the opportunities they gave me. Not only in class, studying, academically and helping me to get good grades ,but also on the soccer field with their support from the soccer coaches and all my teammate that were also picking me up and helping me do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.