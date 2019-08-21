Carlisle’s volleyball team needed just three sets to set the tone for the 2019 season.
The Chiefs defeated Christian Heritage Academy Tuesday at the school in the season opener to give new head coach Janika Hunt win No. 1 in the record books. Hunt was hired to take over for Juliana Carter in March.
“It was good. I think it’s a good confidence builder because the coaches are new to the program and some of the players are new to each other and the school,” Hunt said of the win. “There’s a lot we still need to work on, being we’ve only been practicing two weeks anyway, but I think it went well.”
The Chiefs are coming off of an historic season in which they finished 13-9, and 10th in the final VISAA Division III state poll. The team made the state tournament for the first time in school history, eventually reaching the state quarterfinals.
Carlisle lost just two seniors off of last year’s squad — first-team All-Blue Ridge Conference selections Bay Twilla and Kaylee Brady — but return four players who all saw significant playing time last season:
- Senior Daisy Harris, a second-team all-conference selection last year, was far and away the team leader in blocks with 70 on the year, an average of 3.7 per match. Harris was also third on the team in kills (102), and fourth in aces (30).
- Junior Cali Martin was second on the team in kills (128), aces (46), and blocks (12) last season. She had a 25 percent ace percentage in her service attempts.
- Senior Alyson Gammons was second on the team in assists (167), better than two per game.
- Junior Amelia Monroe led the team with 250 digs, better than 13 a match last season.
Harris, Gammons, and Monroe all had better than 90 percent service percentage last season. Between those four players, and several others returning to varsity or moving up from JV, the continuity has helped ease the transition for Hunt.
“They’ve helped it more than I was expecting,” Hunt said. “The ones that returned this year for varsity, they actually helped a lot because they pretty much know the rotation and stuff. It’s pretty much just filling in the younger girls that rose from JV to varsity and just getting the new kids to fill in.”
While Carlisle might not have any overwhelming size, having 5’9” Harris and 5’8” Martin gives the Chiefs two strong hitters up front. Hunt said hitting will be the team’s strength this year.
“I only say that because we have a lot of dominant hitters,” she said. “I’ve witnessed that in practice. Of course they haven’t gotten used to playing beside each other or gotten used to the setter.”
The roster currently sits at eight, but Hunt said there are a couple players who could swing between JV and varsity to help with depth.
Hunt prefers a laid back and quiet approach to coaching, but while she said she doesn’t like to talk much, she’s trying to get her team to open up more.
“I’m trying to get them to be young leaders and to communicate more,” she said. “I’m a quiet person. I coach, but I’m quiet and I think a lot of the players are quiet, so our biggest thing is communication right now... They’ll communicate, but not as good as they should or they’ll wait until it’s too late to communicate.”
The Chiefs first big test of the season comes early when they travel today to Forest to take on Timberlake Christian, the VISAA Division III state runners-up a season ago.
