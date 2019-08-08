Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 576 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA CASWELL ROCKINGHAM STOKES SURRY IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA WILKES YADKIN IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY PITTSYLVANIA IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA PATRICK