The Associated Press
RADFORD — Carlik Jones had 22 points as Radford won its ninth straight game, rolling past South Carolina Upstate 81-60 on Saturday.
Donald Hicks had 12 points and six rebounds for Radford (19-9, 14-2 Big South Conference). Travis Fields Jr. added 11 points. Devine Eke had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Nevin Zink had 16 points for the Spartans (11-18, 6-10). Brandon Martin added 11 points. Cartier Jernigan had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Everette Hammond, the Spartans’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was held to only five points on 1-of-8 shooting. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.
The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Radford defeated South Carolina Upstate 63-59 on Jan. 16. Radford takes on Hampton on the road on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate takes on Winthrop at home on Thursday.
No. 8 Florida State 67, N.C. State 61
RALEIGH, N.C. — Eighth-ranked Florida State responded to a halftime deficit with an aggressive edge, driving the paint and attacking the glass. The Seminoles even threw in a few zone-defense looks, an unusual sight for coach Leonard Hamilton’s bunch.
That combination gave the Seminoles an edge on the road against a confident team that had just soundly beaten a top-10 opponent.
M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help Florida State take control and beat North Carolina State 67-61 on Saturday, keeping the Seminoles in the cluster atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
“This time of year for our team, you’d like to think that you’re growing and maturing and adjusting to the things that are going on on the court,” Hamilton said. “I thought our guys responded very well in the locker room. We wanted to be more aggressive.”
The Seminoles (23-4, 13-3 ACC) did that at both ends after trailing 32-27 at halftime. They went ahead for good with about 13 1/2 minutes left against a Wolfpack team that beat No. 6 Duke by 22 points a few days earlier.
