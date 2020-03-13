With cancellations coming from all over the country due to coronavirus concerns, here is a look at local sports and recreation programs cancellations and postponements.
(Editor's note: This list will be updated.)
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
The VHSL announced Friday that the start of the high school spring sports season will be delayed for two weeks, with the new date of the first games being March 30.
Spring sports were previously scheduled to begin games on Monday.
The decision to delay was made by VHSL Executive Director Dr. John. W. "Billy" Haun and the VHSL Crisis Management Committee, and was made due to the "rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19," the release said.
As of this time, postseason championships for all teams will still be played on their originally scheduled dates in May.
“The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders," Haun said in the release.
The release also said that during the 2-week delay local school divisions will have the authority to schedule spring practices.
Martinsville City Schools previously announced Thursday that spring sports will be delayed indefinitely. Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding said Thursday no games or practices will be held due to coronavirus concerns, and there is no timetable for a return at this time. Golding said the season has not been cancelled completely, but teams will be away from the field indefinitely.
Magna Vista and Bassett High School sports teams will continue practicing at this time, athletic directors John Gibbs and Jay Giblert said in emails Friday.
PATRICK HENRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Patrick Henry Community College Athletic Director Brian Henderson said Friday that all Region X athletic contests have been delayed until April 5, meaning the Patriots games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.
No make up dates have been announced at this time.
Henderson previously said Thursday he planned to play home games, but had put a halt on teams travelling out of state or more than 75 miles.
MARTINSVILLE YMCA AND PARKS AND RECREATION
Martinsville Parks and Recreation basketball scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to an inability to play games at Martinsville Middle School, Martinsville YMCA CEO and Executive Director Brad Kinkema said Friday.
The basketball games are the only postponements made at this time, Kinkema said. He said they are working have games made up with just two weeks left in the season.
Right now, the Martinsville YMCA is running as normally, and Kinkema said he and the staff are preparing for different scenarios depending on what happens with the school system and the Virginia Department of Health. The plan is to keep the Y open, with an increase in cleaning and disenfecting, while making hand sanitizer available to members and attendees.
"We sent a notice to all participants and members and parents about the importance of, if you feel that you've been exposed or you're sick that you stay home and we've told employees this too," Kinkema said by phone Friday.
"The Y is an important part, especially for seniors... so many rely on the Y for for the socialization and getting out... We want people to be smart and we don't want people to be isolated and go into depression as well. There's a balance we're trying to achieve."
Kinkema emphasized if you feel sick or feel you've been exposed to the corona virus or other illnesses please don't come to the Y.
Kinkema said as of Friday there is no postponement of spring sports in Martinsville Parks and Recreation, which are set to begin in April.
HENRY COUNTY PARKS AND REC
Spring sports in Henry County Parks and Recreation are scheduled to begin on time, Daniel Reynolds, Recreation Programmer said Friday.
Friday was the deadline to sign up for spring sports, with practices set to begin in April. Reynolds said if changes made they'll let people know but as of now everything is on schedule.
SMITH RIVER SPORTS COMPLEX
Smith River Sports Complex will remain open the public, Director of Operations and Marketing Houston Stutz said via email Friday.
Stutz said there will probably be a few days in the future when the complex closes to clean playground equipment, benches, tables, etc. as well as spraying the turf fields with disinfectant, but those dates had not been decided as of Friday. An announcement will be made by SRSC social media channels when those dates are confirmed.
Stutz said the following cancellations and changes at the complex have also been made:
- Cancellation of out of town tournaments for college ultimate frisbee and football, due to travel bans by schools, governing bodies and tournament directors.
- All scheduled school games have also been postponed by the VHSL.
- The Martinsville Mayhem, a local semi-pro football team, will confirm plans for the start of their season Friday afternoon. As of Friday morning no decisions on possible postponements had been made.
- Piedmont Youth Soccer League will be in discussions with the league it participates in and the Virginia Youth Soccer Association about its decision to possibly delay the rec and travel soccer seasons also. Nothing definitive had been decided as of Friday morning.
- The SRSC t-ball league will continue registration as normal and make a decision about that closer to the beginning of the season. That season is scheduled to begin in May.
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
NASCAR announced Friday that the two race weekends in Atlanta and Homestead-Miami, but no decisions have been made for the Martinsville race weekend scheduled for May 8-9.
Martinsville Speedway Director of Communications Tim Southers said Friday as of now there are no cancellations or delays of other events scheduled at the Speedway at this time.
