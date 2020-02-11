RIDGEWAY—Poor late-game execution doomed the Magna Vista boys basketball team Tuesday.
Halifax County took advantage of the Warriors’ inability to grab defensive rebounds or prevent back-side cuts, and the Comets registered a 67-61 win at Magna Vista High School.
With this outcome, Magna Vista hosts Tunstall at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Piedmont District tournament.
The teams were tied twice in the fourth quarter, first at 49 and then at 51. After the latter deadlock, Halifax County utilized an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Magna Vista—hampered by a leaky interior defense and worn down by multiple Comets offensive possessions in a row—didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the game.
Magna Vista’s Courdae Gravely, in just his second game back from an injury, led all players with 20 points. Teammate Spencer Hairston hit a trio of 3-pointers en route to 15 points, and DeKavis Preston added eight points and 12 rebounds.
For Halifax County, Kameron Roberts and Jhamad Lawson each had 15 points, and Kevon Ferrell supplied 12.
The Comets raced to an early lead, taking a 15-8 edge after the first quarter. The Warriors were limited to just three field goals in the opening eight minutes.
Magna Vista gained some composure in the second quarter, though.
The Warriors started with a 3-pointer from Gravely and two buckets from Ryan Johnson to get within two. They took a brief lead following a layup from Hairston and two jumpers from Gravely to go ahead 22-21.
A layup from Lawson retook the lead, though, and the Comets ultimately went into halftime ahead 32-26.
In the opening moments of the third, the Comets built their lead to 11 points, at 41-30. Magna Vista closed on an 11-5 run thanks to buckets by Rion Martin, Johnson, Hairston and Gravely, and the Halifax County lead going to the fourth was 46-42.
In the fourth, the Warriors fought again to tie the game once more before ceding the win down the stretch.
HC: Jhamad Lawson 15, Kameron Roberts 15, Kevon Ferrell 12, Keshawn Wells 9, Jaden Waller 8, Zach Carter 4, Davon Jennings 4.
MV: Courdae Gravely 20, Spencer Hairston 15, DeKavis Preston 8, Ryan Johnson 7, Tavin Hairston 6, Rion Martin 3, Tyler Johnson 2.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.