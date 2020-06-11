With a dominant 100 final laps of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday, Martin Truex Jr. claimed his second consecutive victory at Martinsville Speedway, but he was given a strong challenge from a trio of Team Penske drivers at the track's first ever night race.
Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney all pieced together very dissimilar performances, but the teammates all found themselves at the top of the race near the end anyway.
Blaney started in the pole position but dropped all the way back to 30th by the time of the competition caution at Lap 60. He was in 19th at the end of Stage 1 at Lap 130, and he did a masterful job of working his way through the field back into contention. He was second behind Jimmie Johnson at the end of the second stage.
Blaney ended up leading 34 laps, and it was clear throughout the race that he had the speed and the timing needed to pass nearly everybody. At the end, he was only unable to pass Truex Jr., and he had to settle for second.
“I’m not going to lie, we were awful at the start of the race,” Blaney told FOX Sports in a post-race interview. “Went a lap down in the first 60 laps, and that’s bad. Luckily we got the car a lot better. I would have loved a restart toward the front with Martin to see, if I didn’t have to pass all those (lap traffic) cars, if I could have raced with him. He was pretty good.”
Second place is still his best finish ever at Martinsville, and he said later in a separate interview that his first win of the year doesn’t seem that far away.
“I thought it was going to be tonight,” he said. “If you keep bringing speed like this every weekend, eventually you’re going to find a little bit more and be able to win the race.”
Of the eight drivers to lead at least one lap Wednesday, Logano paced them all with 234, an effort that included a Stage 1 win. After starting third, he finished fourth.
Keselowski started sixth but dropped to 33rd by Lap 33 with talk of a flat tire. He wound up leading five laps, though, after taking over for Logano at Lap 365. He ceded the lead at Lap 370 to Truex Jr., who never gave it back, and Keselowski placed third in the end.
Heat check
It was a hot and humid day in Martinsville, and those conditions were made apparent as many drivers asked for ice during pit stops throughout the race.
As if the natural conditions weren’t unbearable enough, Austin Dillon, who started 22nd, suffered a flat tire on the second lap, an incident that also caused damage to his crush panel, which allowed excessive heat into the car. He exited the race at Lap 404 due to the extreme heat and had to be helped out of his vehicle.
The drivers completed a long and hot race on Sunday in Atlanta and will face another one this coming Sunday in Miami. Both Blaney and Keselowski commented after the race about having to run these typical spring events closer to the middle of the summer due to NASCAR’s expedited schedule stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a tough week, probably the toughest I’ve been a part of,” Keselowski said. “Atlanta was a grueling race, very humid, 500 miles. ... There’s an endurance factor to it. I don’t know if there’s ever been more of a grueling stretch in Cup racing.”
Hendrick teammates deliver strong showings
Team Penske may have dominated the top of the race after Truex Jr., but Hendrick Motorsports had a monopoly on the rest of the top 10.
Jimmie Johnson, who started 21st, won the second stage and was third in laps led with 70. Blaney passed him at the start of the final stage, and Johnson, showing a sudden loss of speed, was unable to prevent a host of cars from passing him. He ultimately placed 10th.
William Byron started 15th and placed eighth, Alex Bowman started eighth and placed sixth and Chase Elliott started 11th and placed fifth. Elliott also led one lap.
Bubba Wallace makes a statement
NASCAR announced early on Wednesday that Confederate flags will be banned from all racetracks, a decision that follows driver Bubba Wallace’s Monday comments to CNN that he image has no place in the sport.
Wallace, 26, is the only Black full-time driver on the Cup Series. He sported a T-shirt with the phrase “I can’t breathe” printed across the front in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
On Wednesday, Wallace gave NASCAR kudos for its decision.
“That was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport, a lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows communities to come together as one, and that’s what the real mission is here,” Wallace said in a pre-race interview on FOX Sports.
Wallace, who won twice at Martinsville as a member of the Truck Series in 2013 and 2014, called Wednesday night the biggest race of his career given the events of the week.
He debuted a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on his No. 43 Chevy on Wednesday, a design that featured interlocking Black and white hands on the hood.
“There’s a lot of emotions on the racetrack and off the racetrack that are riding with us,” he said pre-race, “but tonight is something special. Today’s been special.”
Wallace started 23rd and finished 11th, his best career finish at Martinsville in a Cup car.
“Our car was so good. Our Black Lives Matter Chevrolet — that’s good to say, right there — was so good on the long runs,” Wallace told FOX Sports post-race. “This is my favorite place, and it just continues to show.”
Rookie watch
At different times throughout Wednesday’s broadcast on FS1, commentator Jeff Gordon, a nine-time winner at Martinsville, spoke of how difficult a short track like Martinsville could end up being for a rookie driver without having any practice or qualifying days before the actual race.
Gordon was mostly proven right as the top four rookies in the Cup Series had uneven days.
Tyler Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, had brief spots of running in the top 10. He started 14th and was running eighth after 300 laps, but he faded to 16th at the finish.
John Hunter Nemechek, who made his professional debut at Martinsville as a member of the Truck Series in 2013 and has a 2018 win here on that circuit, ran safely in the high-teens and low-20s for much of the race but checked in at 25th.
Christopher Bell and Cole Custer were not far behind. They ran primarily in the high-20s and low-30s and settled for 28th and 29th, respectively.
Other notes from the finish line
Kyle Busch, who started seventh, and Denny Hamlin, who started 12th, placed 19th and 24th, respectively, on Wednesday. Neither really found much room to operate and climb the ladder.
Aric Almirola, who started second, led 19 early laps before falling back into the pack. He had battery issues late in the race that forced him to pit with a green flag, setting him several laps off the pace.
Two of the biggest climbers in the race ended up being Michael McDowell, who started 29th and finished 14th, and Matt DiBenedetto of Wood Brothers Racing, who started 19th and placed seventh. DiBenedetto was ninth after the first stage and 16th after the second, but for the final 200 laps or so he raced pretty consistently in the top 10.
Elsewhere in the top 15, Kurt Busch placed ninth, right where he started, while Ryan Newman placed 12th, Chris Buescher finished 13th and Kevin Harvich was 15th.
Clint Bowyer, who started fourth and ran in the top 10 for a good amount of the race, placed 17th. Corey LaJoie started 25th and led five laps near the end of the first stage before ultimately placing 18th.
