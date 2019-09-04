ASHBURN — After a Rolling Stones concert this summer, groundskeepers at FedEx Field replaced the entire playing surface.
It took 22 workers a total of 2,244 man-hours to install, the latest attempt to improve a part of the operation that has been, for the past decade, an embarrassment.
Signs of growth are evident elsewhere in the franchise as well. Years of poor drafting have given way to a promising crop of young players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Jonathan Allen will become the face of the unit over the next few seasons, and the pass rush looks as formidable as it has in years.
Offensively, quarterback Dwayne Haskins showed why he was a first-round selection during this year’s preseason, demonstrating a poise in the pocket and a cannon of an arm that hasn’t been seen since the team last played deep into January.
Fans can be forgiven for seeing Haskins fling the ball down the field on a perfectly-manicured field this August and thinking all is finally well with the Washington Redskins.
That, however, was only a tease.
The Redskins must first make it through a 2019 season. National analysts think it will be a disaster. Local analysts see disappointment.
For all of Haskins’ promise, he’s not yet ready to lead an NFL team full-time. An NFL playbook is often compared to a foreign language, and Haskins, at the moment, is conversational at best. He struggled during training camp to get the play from coaches, call it, break the huddle, and make the correct reads before the ball was snapped.
That will come with time (Haskins was a college starter for just one season), but in the interim, it would seem to serve little purpose to let him get beat up in regular-season games in front of NFL crowds.
There’s also the small matter of the offensive line, which is without Pro Bowler Trent Williams, at least for the moment. At receiver, the team’s three starters all missed preseason time with injuries, as did starting tight end Jordan Reed.
Defensively, safety Landon Collins has been everything the Redskins hoped for as a leader, but how will he mesh with superstar Josh Norman when things start going downhill? And is a linebacking corps made up of spare parts going to get exposed by opposing tight ends?
That will play itself out over a brutal five-game opening stretch. If the Redskins can clear that opening stretch at 2-3, they’ll be just fine — they’ll pick up a win in Miami to get to .500, then run downhill from there.
If they’re 1-4, or, perish the thought, 0-5, even an easier schedule might not be enough to save the drama that seems to engulf Ashburn annually.
That matters to not just coach Jay Gruden, but also team president Bruce Allen and owner Dan Snyder, who has grown agitated at the dropping attendance at FedEx Field over the past few years.
It runs downhill the other way, too, to offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who is considered one of the league’s top coaching candidates in the coming offseason.
This is the problem at Redskins Park in 2019 — there is too much on the line right now to build for the future, but too much of a bright future to squander it on the present.
Gruden has spent five years walking the tightrope, longer than any other coach under Snyder. Now, he face his toughest challenge yet.
Outside of a disastrous first year, things have never bottomed out under Gruden. It’s tough to predict success for this team, but there’s also too much going right to think they’ll be selecting No. 1 in next year’s draft. I’ll take 6-10, a (reasonably) quiet exit for Gruden, and an offseason where anticipation builds to the first season with Haskins and O’Connell.
