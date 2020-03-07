Martinsville coach Charlie Holland said the Bulldogs opponent Saturday, Union High School, was the biggest defense his team had faced this season.
Union’s starting lineup all stood at least four or five inches taller than Martinsville’s starters, and the Bears were able to make good use of the size advantage, scoring 44 points in the paint on the way to an 83-30 win in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals Saturday at UVA-Wise.
Union set the tone of the style with their style of play in the first minute, scoring back-to-back layups under the basket, and grabbing a steal at halfcourt that turned into a long pass and another layup for a quick 6-0 lead in the first 60 seconds that forced Holland to call an early timeout.
The Bears would only add to their lead, growing the advantage to 26 by the end of the first quarter.
“Their size kind of disrupted what we were trying to do,” Holland said. “They jumped out early and we just never bounced back. We didn’t shoot the ball, we had a lot of unforced turnovers and they’re a really good team. They have the seniors out there that lead them, I think those young ladies did a good job. It’s nothing we didn’t do, it’s just they were the better team tonight.”
Union had 26 points off of turnovers, and 16 second chance points.
Twelve of Martinsville’s 30 points came off of four 3-pointers – one each by JaNiyah Benton, NaKieyah Hairston, Leighton Jamison, and Destiny Harris.
Martinsville came in with their tallest player, Hairston, standing at just 5’7, while the other four starters were under 5’4. Union had three starters right around 6-foot tall.
The Bears’ full-court pressure forced 19 Bulldogs turnovers, and held Martinsville to 11-for-53 shooting. Union outrebounded Martinsville 43-32.
“It’s not the best defense, it’s one of the best defenses, but it’s the biggest defense we’ve seen all year,” Holland said. “Their length, their size, the way they move and communicate and rotate on defense, they’re well coached. They did a great job, they just outplayed us. We were outmanned.”
Martinsville came into Saturday’s contest 20-8 on the year. The Bulldogs were playing in the state quarterfinals for a fourth straight season.
In games past, Martinsville has been able to get past their size disadvantage by utilizing their speed, but Holland said Saturday’s mix of intimidation, the stage, and simply not playing well was what did his team in.
“The way I feel about basketball, you can always make a ton of excuses to say why you won why you didn’t win,” he said. “You can blame it on size, but this is the way I feel about it - we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have the skill or the talent to play. Some days it’s good, some days it’s bad. Today was just a bad matchup and we didn’t play well.”
STATS
Jamison led Martinsville with nine points, and added three assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Hairston had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds. Valentine had five points.
DOING THE MOST WITH LESS
Holland said prior to Saturday’s game that this year’s Bulldogs squad had done more with less than any of his previous state tournament teams. After losing five starters from last season, the Bulldogs were playing with three seniors who played on the junior varsity last season, and started a sophomore and junior.
“This team excelled and did more than I thought that they could,” Holland said. “I think they played with heart, they played with grit, and they wouldn’t be here if they didn’t. I appreciate their effort because they gave me all they had and at the end of the day if your player gives you all that they have and they say, ‘Coach, I did the best that I can do,’ that’s all you can expect. That’s just the type of coach I am.”
PREP FOR NEXT YEAR
The Bulldogs will return three starters from Saturday, Hairston, Valentine, and Jamison, as well as a host of players who came up from JV for the postseason.
Holland hopes his young players learned from another year of playing in the state tournament.
“One of the things I hope they took out of this experience is they know they’ve have to get in the weight room, you’ve got to get in gym in the summer and you’ve got to work on the things that you’re having trouble with,” he said. “You’ve got to get in there and you’ve got to work on shooting with your left hand, you’ve got to work on hitting the open shots, you’ve got to work on passing the ball, not trying to throw it overtop a defense. You’ve got to learn how to bounce pass, you’ve got to learn to step through. And I just think some of the things we’re teaching, the fundamentals and the basketball IQ, it comes with experience. And these girls, some of the girls have the next three years to figure that out.”
VHSL CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Union High School 83, Martinsville 30
MHS (20-9) - 7 10 8 5 – 30
UHS (22-7) - 33 14 15 21 – 83
Martinsville: C. Valentine 5pts, 3rebs, block; J. Benton 3pts, 2asst; N. Hairston 7pts, 7rebs, 2assts; S. Boyd 4rebs; L. Jamison 9pts, 3rebs, 3assts, 2steals; D. Harris 3pts, 2steal; S. Gravely 2pts, 2rebs; A. Robles 1pt, 2rebs
Union: H. Lipps 18pts, 9rebs; J. Webb 3pts, 3steal; J. Smith 23 pts, 4rebs, 2steal; E. Brooks 3pts, 5steals, 5assts, 8rebs; A. Slagle 17pts, 5assts, 3rebs; I. Blagg 5 rebs; R. Weitzman 4pts; G. McKinney 2pts; B. Bailey 4pts, 3assts, 3blck, 4rebs; A. Gardner 9pts, 5rebs
