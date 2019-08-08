The Virginia men’s basketball team’s run to the 2019 national championship will be the subject of a new documentary that will air on the ACC Network, the ACC announced on Wednesday.
“Unbelievable: Virginia’s improbable path to a title” will be broadcast on the brand-new network sometime this upcoming fall. The ACC did not release a specific date for the documentary’s release.
The documentary will chronicle the Virginia men’s basketball program rebounding from a historic loss to UMBC in the 2018 NCAA Tournament to win the first national championship in program history.
“Coach [Tony] Bennett and his team did what many thought was unthinkable — rebounding from a devastating loss to capturing a series of dramatic tournament wins on the game’s biggest stage,” said Stacie McCollum, the ACC Network’s senior director of programming and acquisitions. “We are delighted to tell this inspiring story on ACCN, and are thankful for Virginia’s generosity in letting us do so.”
According to the ACC, the documentary will be an hour and feature on-camera interviews with former Virginia guards De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome as well as Bennett.
Among the topics that will be covered in the documentary will be Mamadi Diakite’s buzzer-beating shot that forced overtime against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final in Louisville, a first-hand account from Guy on making three straight free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining in the Final Four against Auburn in Minneapolis and reactions following the national championship win over Texas Tech.
A one-minute trailer for the documentary was released on Wednesday and features snippets of interviews with Bennett, Guy, Hunter, Jerome, Diakite and Kihei Clark.
“I’ve always remembered something that my father has shared with me,” Bennett says in the opening sequence of the trailer. “You have to recruit players that you can lose with first before you can win.”
The ACC Network, which will be owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the ACC, launches on Aug. 22. The network will broadcast around 450 live ACC sporting events annually, including Virginia’s season opener at Syracuse on Nov. 6.
As the launch date nears, the network has reached carriage agreements with DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum by Altice, PlayStation Vue, Optimum by Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, members of the NCTC, NRTC, Vivicast and YouTube TV, among others.
Among the notable providers that have yet to reach a carriage agreement with the ACC Network are Comcast and Dish Network.