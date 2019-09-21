Friday’s loss was simply a game of missed opportunities for Magna Vista. Facing Franklin County in Ridgeway, the Warriors found themselves trailing 15 seconds into the game when Jayron Smith took the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.
The Warriors were forced to play catch-up from there. They twice tied the game, and nearly did for a third time. But a disallowed touchdown, a fumble the Eagles returned for a touchdown, penalties, and a Franklin County touchdown on fourth down led to a 40-26 loss, the first for Magna Vista this season.
“We had some unlucky things... just missed opportunities,” said Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero. “I know when we watch the film we’re going to watch it and we’re going to say we missed opportunities. Franklin County is a great football team and they made the plays on their opportunities which was probably the difference in the game.”
Magna Vista answered each of Franklin County’s first two touchdowns, and went into the half trailing 21-14.
After a 3-and-out by Magna Vista to start the third, Franklin County scored twice on the next possession, the first on a 34-yard pass from Josh Luckett to Jacob Stockton that was called back for a holding penalty. Three plays later, facing fourth-and-14, Luckett found Ke’Shaun Wright from 38 yards out for the Eagles’ largest lead of the night.
Magna Vista answered on the next drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by Louis Taylor, but missed the extra point. The Warriors followed that with a 2-yard touchdown run by Dryus Hairston, but missed the 2-point conversion attempt to trail 28-26 with 10 seconds left in the third.
The Warriors recovered the ensuing onside kick, but on the first play of the drive fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Hunter Cannady and returned for a 50-yard touchdown to go up 18.
Magna Vista again went 3-and-out on their next two drives. On the second, a fumbled punt was recovered by Franklin County, giving the Eagles a chance to start their next drive in the red zone. They scored two plays later.
“They did a great job and we just made a few mistakes that probably cost us the game,” Favero said. “We’ve had a very good, focused group so hopefully we can learn from these mistakes and continue to improve.”
Turning pointJust before the half, the Warriors thought they had a chance to tie the game when Hairston found Taylor with a pass and the running back took it 44-yards for a touchdown. The touchdown, though, was called back for an illegal shift penalty.
A play later Magna Vista was forced to punt, and didn’t get another possession in the half.
“That was a big one,” Favero said of the penalty. “It was one of those things, you put him in motion and they called him for forward motion. He makes a great play and Dryus threw a great ball and you make a play there to get the game back and it gets called back.
“But those things, you’ve got to learn to react to them and overcome them... You’ve got to keep playing.”
Magna Vista had done well bouncing back from adversity prior to that play, but was unable to tie the score from then on.
“We’re just playing a good team that was bouncing back to everything we did too,” Favero said. “That’s what you get when you get good football teams. These two teams are very good and I think they’ve got a lot of football left to play. it just kind of wasn’t our night tonight.”
Statistics
Hairston was 13-for-22 passing for 185 yards. Taylor finished the night with three rushing touchdowns, including one of 20 yards, and 57 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Magna Vista had just 63 rushing yards on the night.
Luckett finished the night with 189 yards passing on a 7-for-13 passing night. Jayron Smith, who scored the opening touchdown on the kickoff, finished with 114 yards rushing on 19 carries and had another rushing touchdown.
The Eagles rushed for 129 yards, and had 318 total yards of offense, the most the Warriors have allowed an opponent this season.
Favero quotes“I thought it was a really good game, really physical game, two really good teams.”
“I don’t know if it was mental or physical or a combination and some bad breaks but I trust my guys. They’ll bounce back and I think we’ll be a better football team. You hate to lose, but sometimes it helps you improve. We want to play good teams like this. You want to figure out a way to win but a loss, sometimes you improve more.”
Next gameWith Favero sitting on 99 career wins, the Warriors will get a second chance to give their coach his 100th victory on Friday when they take on visiting Martinsville for a rivalry matchup in Ridgeway. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
