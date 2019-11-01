Stultz, Betty Ruth Anglin

Betty Ruth Anglin Stultz, 91, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Spencer, Va., April 27, 1928, to James Phillip Anglin and Mae Eva Gunter Anglin.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Milton A. Stultz; sisters, Grace Vernon, Virginia Martin, Lucy Anglin and Elizabeth A. Sprinkle; brothers, James Phillip Anglin,Clarence (Harry) Anglin, William (Billy) Anglin, Edward Anglin and Joseph Anglin.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Betsy S. Dollarhite of Martinsville; son, Barry L. Stultz of Bealeton, Va.; granddaughters, Kristen S. Owens of Richmond, Kelsey S. Williams of Providence Forge, Va., Darci E. Foley of Penhook, Cara R. Dollarhite of Martinsville; grandsons, Tyler Dollarhite of Franklin County and Levi Dollarhite of Martinsville; two great-grandsons; two great- granddaughters; many nieces and nephews.
Betty graduated from Spencer Penn High School and retired from Dupont with 42 years of service. She was a member of Fieldale United Methodist Church. She loved painting, traveling, sewing and fixing things. She traveled throughout the United States, Europe, SE Asia and China after retirement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spencer Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, VA 24165.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at McKee-Stone funeral home and will be officiated by Chaplain Andrew Purcell. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
