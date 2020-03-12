» Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia after the number of infected climbed to 12.
» The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and its spring sports championships too.
That came hours after the ACC Tournament was canceled on Thursday and the league announced its schools wouldn’t be playing in the NCAA. All other conferences followed and canceled as well.
» NASCAR announced its races would be run without spectators.
» Major League Baseball halted spring training and delayed the start of the regular season at least two weeks.
» Other major sports and events were canceled or postponed.
» Travelers in Europe who thought they had to be home by midnight scrambled to do so after the president’s error in his speech.
» Ohio closed schools for three weeks, and other states took significant steps to limit public gatherings.
