These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to: info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
THIS WEEK
» Piedmont Arts, which had been closed through Thursday, now will be closed until June 10, and Expressions 2020 has been canceled.
» The National Drug Take Back scheduled for April has been canceled. Officials at Drug Free Martinsville/Henry County Coalition are developing ways to advertise the permanent take-back boxes in the area, the use of lock boxes and Deterra bags for at-home deactivation. No future meetings have been scheduled.
» Historic Garden Week in Virginia house and garden tours, set locally for Wednesday, have been canceled.
» Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day, set originally for Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely.
» Patrick County Master Gardeners’ plant sale, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled. Pending permission from state and local officials, some plants may be offered at the Stuart Farmers Market when it reopens May 1. A fall plant sale is also under discussion.
CIVIC
» The Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road has canceled its monthly breakfast and regular meeting for April.
» Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Honor Guard has announced that it will not appear at funerals for the foreseeable future. Any appearances that had been scheduled are canceled. For further information, contact Thomas Spencer at 276-634-7682.
GOVERNMENT
» Henry County Voter Registration office will be closed to the public until further notice. But the office will serve the voting public. You can call 276-638-5108, 276-634-4697 or 276-634-4698 or email estone@co.henry.va.us. To register to vote, update voter registration or request an absentee ballot, visit https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or call or email to have an application mailed to you.
» Voter registrar offices in Martinsville are closed. Online voter registration and applying for a ballot by mail can be accomplished at https://www.elections.virginia.gov./. A form also can be printed at https://www.martinsville-va.gov/government/registrar and then mailed to P.O. Box 1323, Martinsville, 24114, or faxed to 276-403-5258. For questions call 276-403-5122.
» Virginia CareerWorks offices in Martinsville and Stuart are closed. All hiring events also are canceled. Virtual services are available at 276-634-3600 (Martinsville) and 276-694-6542 (Stuart).
» Henry County and Public Service Authority buildings are closed to walk-in traffic. Anyone needing direct contact with an office should contact that department by phone. Customers are encouraged to use online payment options at is www.henrycountyva.gov/paymybill and telephone numbers can be found at www.henrycountyva.gov.
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.
» Henry County Commissioner of Revenue office is closed. For more information call 276-634-4690 or email at llove@co.henry.va.us.
» Social Security offices — including the one in Martinsville — will offer phone and online services only. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov. or call 800-772-1213.
NONPROFITS
» Household Hazardous Waste Day in Martinsville, scheduled for May 30, has been postponed again. Organizers promise to reschedule.
» VITA tax assistance office is closed until further notice but plans to reopen before the new July tax deadline. Organizers recommend people file their own taxes for free on taxes.com. For assistance, they can call the VITA line at 276-403-5976 and leave a message for a return call.
» Southern Area Agency on Aging has closed its lobby. The agency is equipped to answer calls and accept requests for services and assistance at 276-632-6442, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
» SPCA Martinsville-Henry County is restricting visitors to people who are seriously committed to fostering or adopting. The SPCA is maintaining a locked door during business hours, and the public is asked to ring the doorbell to adopt, foster or donate. Those sick or who have traveled are asked to reschedule. There are collection sites outside the door for material donations. The shelter is accepting only emergency owner-surrendered animals.
» Coalition for Health and Wellness has canceled all fitness classes.
» Relay for Life has been rescheduled for August.
RECREATION, ENTERTAINMENT
» Henry County Parks and Recreation has closed its playground facilities. The Smith River Sports Complex also will limit access to its playground area and fields. The perimeter sidewalks and the access to the Dick & Willie Trail will remain open, as will the complex’s golf driving range and access to the canoe launch.
» Rooster Walk, the music festival set for Memorial Day weekend at Pop’s Farm, is canceled for this year. The event will return in May 2021.
» Overnight facilities and restrooms at Virginia State Parks will be closed through April 30, including Fairy Stone State Park in Henry County. The closure includes facilities such as cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins and yurts, as well as restrooms and bathhouses. Reservations will be canceled and reservation holders will automatically receive refunds. Virginia State Parks remain open as an essential good to the general public for day-use activities such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and exercise. Staff will be available by phone if assistance is needed.
SCHOOLS
» Patrick Henry Community College has closed its campus to foot traffic on both Thursdays and Fridays to facilitate cleaning to combat COVID-19. All faculty and staff will be working remotely on these two days. Buildings are closed to the public. Anyone, including students, who has business with the college must make an appointment with the appropriate person.
» Averett University has postponed its spring commencement, which had been scheduled for May 2. The university has said the ceremony is not canceled and will be rescheduled.
» New College Institute is closed.
» Substance abuse seminar conducted at Radford University and streamed to participants at New College Institute in Martinsville has been rescheduled because NCI is closed. The conference will be May 22. The schedule remains the same.
PUBLIC FACILITIES
» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will remain closed to the public through May 1. Center personnel remain available for assistance. Call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.
» Blue Ridge Regional Library closed all branches and canceled all events until it is deemed safe to open again. Items no longer will be collected, but no fines will be accrued. External digital services remain active.
» The Spencer-Penn Centre is closed.
» Lisa Hearndon’s L.I.F.T. Zumba classes are canceled.
» Reynolds Homestead’s programs through April 30 have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring a prepayment will be contacted about program credit and refund options. The Reynolds Homestead staff will work to reschedule programs where feasible and will continue to provide updates about programs and events on the Reynolds Homestead Facebook page.
» Virginia Museum of Natural History is closed to the public through June 10.
BUSINESS-RELATED
» Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has closed its lobby at 208 Lester St. in Martinsville until further notice. Customers may call 276-632-5662 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email customersupport@swvagas.com. Payments may be made at https://swvagas.com/paybill.php or at the drop box at the building.
» American National Bank & Trust has closed its branch at 3810 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway in response to the state’s stay-at-home order. Five other branches in surrounding counties also are closed. Customers will be directed to an alternate location nearby for drive-through banking and appointments.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce continues to work remotely and will continue to update members on available relief, as well as providing business/organization closures and special information to the community. For more info visit Martinsville.com or call 276-632-6401.
» The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce has closed its office and is working remotely. If you need assistance email patcchamber@embarqmail.com or call 276-694-6012 or 276-229-9917.
